Critical Analysis: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) & FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX)

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) and FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of FG Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of FG Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slide Insurance and FG Nexus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slide Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FG Nexus $17.35 million 0.46 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Slide Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FG Nexus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Slide Insurance and FG Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slide Insurance 0 0 6 1 3.14 FG Nexus 0 0 0 0 0.00

Slide Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Slide Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Slide Insurance is more favorable than FG Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Slide Insurance and FG Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slide Insurance N/A N/A N/A FG Nexus N/A -29.69% -14.29%

Summary

Slide Insurance beats FG Nexus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries. We do not depend on any one key product or product line within the coastal specialty homeowners insurance market. We control all aspects of our value chain, including technology, underwriting, actuarial, distribution, claims and risk management which allows us to maximize profitability while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards. Our goal is to deliver long-term value for stockholders by focusing on underserved, coastal specialty markets where market capacity is limited and demand for insurance products is high. Coastal specialty market demand for insurance products has increased over the last few years as the larger, national insurance carriers have reduced their underwriting capacity in such markets which has created a unique market opportunity for us to capitalize on the imbalance of supply and demand. A prime example of this market shift is Florida, where large national carriers have reduced their market share of premium from 62% in 1999 to 28% in 2022, creating an opportunity for accretive expansion. We have built a highly entrepreneurial company that we believe can identify and execute on such opportunities faster and more profitably than our competitors. We believe we have a significant technological advantage that allows us to assess, manage and price risk for individual and bulk policy acquisitions. Our technology is built to estimate future costs of policies and compare it back to our base rates to better understand profitability in real time on an individual risk basis and to assess large and/or bulk transactions. This technology permits us to only select policies that we believe to be profitable based on future reinsurance and all other perils (“AOP”) costs. Our underwriting technology has been an important component of our success and is backed by our proprietary $6 trillion total insured value (“TIV”) underwriting and claims dataset, which provides us with real-time intelligence to drive superior decision making. We believe that traditional markets inefficiently and inaccurately underwrite coastal specialty risks without properly understanding prospective loss ratios and reinsurance costs. We believe other insurance companies do not have the same ability to assess these metrics in real time and their technology limits their ability to consistently select profitable policies. We believe our underwriting technology allows us to more accurately assess the future cost of each policy, which enables us to focus on profitable growth opportunities often overlooked or mispriced by our competitors. We believe our proprietary technology combined with our highly experienced and entrepreneurial leadership team allow us to make better underwriting decisions that generate higher margins for our business. We market and write insurance policies through two channels: our independent agents and DTC. As we continue to scale our operations, we anticipate that our DTC distribution will grow as well through our focus on accretive market opportunities. We have significantly grown our business and scaled it profitably in our targeted coastal specialty markets by leveraging our seasoned management team, technology and strong balance sheet. We have grown our shareholders’ equity from $102 million at the end of 2021 to $433 million at the end of 2024, a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 62%. In this same time period, we have grown from $0 of in force premium to $1,334 million at the end of 2024, while running an average consolidated combined ratio of 80.3%. Our return on equity and combined ratio were 46.9% and 79.0% for 2023, and 60.0% and 72.3% for 2024, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, we had gross premiums written of $245 million and $278 million, policy fees of $1 million and $2 million, consolidated combined ratio of 66.7% and 58.9% and net income of $55 million and $93 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, we had total assets of $1.9 billion, shareholders’ equity of approximately $532 million and tangible shareholders’ equity of approximately $524 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we had a return on equity of 19.2% and a return on tangible equity of 19.5%. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, we had gross premiums written of $875 million and $1,334 million, policy fees of $3 million and $7 million, consolidated combined ratio of 79.0% and 72.3% and net income of $87 million and $201 million respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had total assets of $1.9 billion, shareholders’ equity of approximately $433 million and tangible shareholders’ equity of approximately $423 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we had a return on equity of 60.0% and a return on tangible equity of 62.6%. Our principal executive offices are located in Tampa, Florida.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

