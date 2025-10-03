Analyzing Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Viasat”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $58.30 million 0.20 -$33.65 million ($2.93) -0.22 Viasat $4.52 billion 0.92 -$574.96 million ($4.62) -6.68

Volatility and Risk

Sonim Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viasat. Viasat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonim Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -53.77% -1,627.75% -73.19% Viasat -13.11% -6.37% -1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonim Technologies and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat 1 4 3 0 2.25

Viasat has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 24.59%. Given Viasat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Viasat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viasat beats Sonim Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, mining, and public safety sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.