Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 9,168 Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 731,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,829,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

