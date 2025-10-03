USA Financial Formulas Invests $128,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.21 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

