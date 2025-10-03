13,500 Shares in California BanCorp $BCAL Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BCAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Stephens raised California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
California BanCorp Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.
About California BanCorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
