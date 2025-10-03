Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.72. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,537.87. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at $177,942.03. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,671 shares of company stock valued at $756,611 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

