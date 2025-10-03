USA Financial Formulas Has $73,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,594 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after buying an additional 1,853,812 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.