USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.