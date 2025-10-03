USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

