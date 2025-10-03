Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

