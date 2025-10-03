USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Palomar were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $112.33 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,204,455.76. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,676. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

