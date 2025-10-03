B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

