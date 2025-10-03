F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

