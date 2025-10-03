F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $223.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

