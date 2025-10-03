Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:CB opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
