Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.