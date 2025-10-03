Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8,371.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 480,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 114,160.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 71.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $79.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.