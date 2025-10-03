Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $92,085,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $45,344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $431.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.38 and its 200 day moving average is $460.97. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.04.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

