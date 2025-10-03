Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,453 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after buying an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,178,000 after buying an additional 490,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

