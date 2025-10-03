Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $379,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,334.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

NFLX opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,157.42. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.