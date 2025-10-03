1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 624,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

