Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,231 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,520.5% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

