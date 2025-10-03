Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
