Whelan Financial Has $265,000 Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Whelan Financial reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,837,810.04. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $496.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.48, a PEG ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.69. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $278.56 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.