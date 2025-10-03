Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 228 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $269,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 61.9% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in eBay by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,728 shares of company stock worth $10,047,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

