Catalina Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $192.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

