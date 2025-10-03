Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $121.55 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 553.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834,889 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Equitable worth $121,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $364,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,566.72. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 690,678 shares in the company, valued at $37,448,561.16. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

