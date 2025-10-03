Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

