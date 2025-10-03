Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $605.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.93. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $607.16.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.