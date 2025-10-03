Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of KLA by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 target price on KLA and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

KLA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $1,139.26 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

