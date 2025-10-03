Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

