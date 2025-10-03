Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0%

IPG stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

