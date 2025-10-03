Warner Financial Inc. Sells 490 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Warner Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.