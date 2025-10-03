iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Sold by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYR opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

