Family CFO Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Family CFO Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

