Vanderbilt University Sells 137,295 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Vanderbilt University decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,295 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 155.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,294,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.50 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

