Vanderbilt University Purchases 5,687 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,315.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 237.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

