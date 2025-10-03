Enersys $ENS Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 197.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 51.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

ENS opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $115.65.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

