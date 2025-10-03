8,130 Shares in Cactus, Inc. $WHD Purchased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cactus by 11.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

