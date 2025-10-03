Warner Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

