Phraction Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Phraction Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.8% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3%

BDX opened at $191.43 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.