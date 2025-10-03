Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 4.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $681.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.07 and a 200-day moving average of $690.94. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.