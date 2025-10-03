Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at CLSA

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Bridgestone stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.