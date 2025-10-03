PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:PFX opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 4.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 8.34% of PhenixFIN worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

