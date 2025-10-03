Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Contango ORE in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Contango ORE Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Contango ORE stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Contango ORE has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of -0.08.

In related news, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $61,124.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,950.20. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Shortz sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $698,802.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,774. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Contango ORE by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Contango ORE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Contango ORE by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango ORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Contango ORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

