Vanderbilt University Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Vanderbilt University cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,862 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $324,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

