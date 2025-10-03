1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

