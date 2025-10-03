1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

