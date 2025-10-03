Barton Investment Management Has $25.20 Million Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 2.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after buying an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $78,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Okta Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

