DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.