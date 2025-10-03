Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Shares of MAR opened at $266.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

