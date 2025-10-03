Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 241,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

